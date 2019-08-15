Channels

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australasia

Scientists unearth human-sized penguin fossil in New Zealand

  • At 1.6m tall and 80kg, the Crossvallia waiparensis was four times heavier and 40cm taller than the emperor penguin, the largest living penguin
  • Enormous penguins are believed to have rapidly evolved in the Palaeocene epoch – between 66 and 56 million years ago
Topic |   Archaeology
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 3:00am, 15 Aug, 2019

The Cambroraster falcatus lived 506 million years ago. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Fossils of distant, sea-dwelling ancestor of spiders and crabs unearthed in Canada

  • The Cambroraster falcatus is a primordial sea creature with rake-like claws and a head resembling a Star Wars spacecraft
  • It lived during the Cambrian Period 506 million years ago, when all animal life lived in the oceans
Topic |   Animals
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:02am, 1 Aug, 2019

