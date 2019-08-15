The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. Photo: EPA-EFE
Scientists unearth human-sized penguin fossil in New Zealand
- At 1.6m tall and 80kg, the Crossvallia waiparensis was four times heavier and 40cm taller than the emperor penguin, the largest living penguin
- Enormous penguins are believed to have rapidly evolved in the Palaeocene epoch – between 66 and 56 million years ago
Topic | Archaeology
The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Cambroraster falcatus lived 506 million years ago. Photo: Reuters
Fossils of distant, sea-dwelling ancestor of spiders and crabs unearthed in Canada
- The Cambroraster falcatus is a primordial sea creature with rake-like claws and a head resembling a Star Wars spacecraft
- It lived during the Cambrian Period 506 million years ago, when all animal life lived in the oceans
Topic | Animals
The Cambroraster falcatus lived 506 million years ago. Photo: Reuters