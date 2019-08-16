The Hong Kong protests have inspired demonstrations in Australia both for and against the cause. Photo: EPA
Chinese-Australian group to rally against Hong Kong protests
- The ‘Hong Kong No Riot’ event in Sydney calls on Chinese-Australians to resist efforts by the ‘outside world’ to split Hong Kong from China
- Its organisers say Western media coverage of the pro-democracy protests has caused discrimination against them
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump urges Xi Jinping to meet Hong Kong protesters, clarifies earlier tweet interpreted as an offer to meet Chinese president
- Trump’s latest comments about Hong Kong suggest a meeting between Xi and protesters would yield an ‘enlightened ending’
- The president said another phone call with Xi will happen ‘very soon’ and more trade talks are expected in September
