SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

The Hong Kong protests have inspired demonstrations in Australia both for and against the cause. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Chinese-Australian group to rally against Hong Kong protests

  • The ‘Hong Kong No Riot’ event in Sydney calls on Chinese-Australians to resist efforts by the ‘outside world’ to split Hong Kong from China
  • Its organisers say Western media coverage of the pro-democracy protests has caused discrimination against them
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 6:53am, 16 Aug, 2019

The Hong Kong protests have inspired demonstrations in Australia both for and against the cause. Photo: EPA
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump urges Xi Jinping to meet Hong Kong protesters, clarifies earlier tweet interpreted as an offer to meet Chinese president

  • Trump’s latest comments about Hong Kong suggest a meeting between Xi and protesters would yield an ‘enlightened ending’
  • The president said another phone call with Xi will happen ‘very soon’ and more trade talks are expected in September
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:36am, 16 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he boards Air Force One on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
