Accused mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant. Photo: NZ Herald
Australasia

New Zealand to review laws after second letter sent from jail by Christchurch mosque attacker Brenton Tarrant emerges

  • The Corrections Department said another letter by Tarrant containing objectionable content was among a few not caught by mail vetting staff
  • He would now be blocked from sending or receiving mail pending a review, said the chief of Corrections
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
SCMP

Agencies  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 12:39am, 16 Aug, 2019

New Zealand Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Australasia

Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant's ‘hateful’ letter from jail ends up on 4chan

  • The six-page handwritten letter, which appeared this week on website 4chan, contained language that would be construed by white supremacists as a call to arms
  • The Corrections Department acknowledged the letter from the Australian national, who is accused of attacking two mosques, should have been ‘withheld’
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:17am, 15 Aug, 2019

