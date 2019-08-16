Accused mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand to review laws after second letter sent from jail by Christchurch mosque attacker Brenton Tarrant emerges
- The Corrections Department said another letter by Tarrant containing objectionable content was among a few not caught by mail vetting staff
- He would now be blocked from sending or receiving mail pending a review, said the chief of Corrections
Topic | New Zealand shooting
New Zealand Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant's ‘hateful’ letter from jail ends up on 4chan
- The six-page handwritten letter, which appeared this week on website 4chan, contained language that would be construed by white supremacists as a call to arms
- The Corrections Department acknowledged the letter from the Australian national, who is accused of attacking two mosques, should have been ‘withheld’
