This car appeared in Adelaide. Photo: Handout
Hoax Chinese police cars on the streets of Australia spark alarm
- Vehicles bearing police logos and Chinese-language markings have been spotted in Perth and Adelaide
- Sightings prompt unease amid tensions between Australia’s Chinese communities over anti-government protests in Hong Kong
Topic | Australia
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students clash during a pro-democracy protest at the University of Queensland in Australia. Photo: Twitter
6 events where Chinese students were involved in on-campus conflicts
- From brawls over Hong Kong protests to division over Tibet and Xinjiang’s Uygurs, Chinese students at Western universities have made headlines over the years
- Here are six examples
Topic | Chinese overseas
