George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Cardinal George Pell loses appeal in Australian court on child sex abuse charges
- The 78-year-old was sentenced to six years in jail for sexually assaulting two choirboys at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s
- He was once the Vatican’s third-ranking official, and is the most senior Catholic convicted of child sex abuse
