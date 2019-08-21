Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba. Photo: AP
Australia to send a ‘modest’ contribution to join US in Strait of Hormuz security mission
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia will send a frigate, a P8 maritime surveillance aircraft and support staff to the US-led mission
- The US had asked Australia for help in patrolling the strategic shipping lane after a number of incidents involving Iran, including the seizure of ships
The HMS Montrose. File photo: EPA-EFE
British vessel transits Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tanker
- The liquefied petroleum gas carrier was closely shadowed by a British warship, a maritime publication reported
- Britain’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt recently confirmed the HMS Montrose has accompanied more than 30 ships over the last 10 days through the strait
