Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba. Photo: AP
Australasia

Australia to send a ‘modest’ contribution to join US in Strait of Hormuz security mission

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia will send a frigate, a P8 maritime surveillance aircraft and support staff to the US-led mission
  • The US had asked Australia for help in patrolling the strategic shipping lane after a number of incidents involving Iran, including the seizure of ships
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:44am, 21 Aug, 2019

Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Toowoomba. Photo: AP
The HMS Montrose. File photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

British vessel transits Strait of Hormuz, where Iran seized tanker

  • The liquefied petroleum gas carrier was closely shadowed by a British warship, a maritime publication reported
  • Britain’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt recently confirmed the HMS Montrose has accompanied more than 30 ships over the last 10 days through the strait
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:02pm, 24 Jul, 2019

The HMS Montrose. File photo: EPA-EFE
