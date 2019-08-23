A police officer stands in front of a Chinese flag during a protest in Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s biggest state ends Chinese education programme over fears of foreign interference
- The programme, which is administered by Chinese government agency Hanban, teaches Mandarin in 13 public schools
- The move comes amid heightened concerns about Chinese activities in Australia and the Pacific region and a souring of relations in recent years
Topic | Australia
Australia said last month it would create a new military unit to train and assist its allies in the Pacific. Photo: EPA
Australia to spend US$340 million on upgrading special forces with one eye on Chinese influence in the Pacific
- The investment represents ‘the biggest single commitment to upgrading the capability of our defence forces since the Second World War’
- Funding will mostly be for equipment, including body armour, weapons, diving and parachuting equipment and roping and climbing systems
Topic | Australia
