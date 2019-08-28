Channels

Bitcoin’s value has increased exponentially since it was first introduced about a decade ago. Photo: Reuters
Australian who says he invented bitcoin ordered to hand over billions to estate of former business partner

  • IT security consultant Craig Wright, 49, was sued by the estate of David Kleiman, a programmer who died in 2013
  • Kleiman’s estate alleged that the two were partners, and that his family is entitled to a share of Wright’s estimated US$5 billion in bitcoin
Updated: 5:36pm, 28 Aug, 2019

China is likely to be the first country to introduce a government-backed digital currency. Photo: Reuters
Facebook’s Libra set to face competition as China races to launch digital currency, official media says

  • ‘China Daily’ reported on Tuesday that the time is ‘almost ripe’ to introduce a government-backed digital currency, citing experts close to the central bank.
  • The launch of Libra was tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2020
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 7:28pm, 21 Aug, 2019

