Bitcoin’s value has increased exponentially since it was first introduced about a decade ago. Photo: Reuters
Australian who says he invented bitcoin ordered to hand over billions to estate of former business partner
- IT security consultant Craig Wright, 49, was sued by the estate of David Kleiman, a programmer who died in 2013
- Kleiman’s estate alleged that the two were partners, and that his family is entitled to a share of Wright’s estimated US$5 billion in bitcoin
China is likely to be the first country to introduce a government-backed digital currency. Photo: Reuters
Facebook’s Libra set to face competition as China races to launch digital currency, official media says
- ‘China Daily’ reported on Tuesday that the time is ‘almost ripe’ to introduce a government-backed digital currency, citing experts close to the central bank.
- The launch of Libra was tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2020
