Tamil Refugee Council spokesperson Aran Mylvaganam speaks to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia moves Tamil toddlers seeking asylum to remote Christmas Island detention centre

  • The toddlers are part of a family of four who are fighting to remain in Australia because they fear persecution in Sri Lanka
  • They were moved to the island off the coast of Indonesia overnight, despite a court order blocking their deportation
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:15pm, 31 Aug, 2019

Leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Pacific Islands talks ‘almost broke down’ over Australia’s tough line on climate change

  • Australia insisted that references to coal be removed from the group’s climate statement
  • Pacific leaders do not think the differences will negatively affect Australia’s move to push back against China’s diplomatic inroads in the region
Topic |   Climate change
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:11pm, 16 Aug, 2019

