Tamil Refugee Council spokesperson Aran Mylvaganam speaks to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Australia moves Tamil toddlers seeking asylum to remote Christmas Island detention centre
- The toddlers are part of a family of four who are fighting to remain in Australia because they fear persecution in Sri Lanka
- They were moved to the island off the coast of Indonesia overnight, despite a court order blocking their deportation
Topic | Australia
Tamil Refugee Council spokesperson Aran Mylvaganam speaks to the media outside the Federal Court in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu. Photo: AFP
Pacific Islands talks ‘almost broke down’ over Australia’s tough line on climate change
- Australia insisted that references to coal be removed from the group’s climate statement
- Pacific leaders do not think the differences will negatively affect Australia’s move to push back against China’s diplomatic inroads in the region
Topic | Climate change
Leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu. Photo: AFP