Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Lunar New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo offered to deliver ‘big bag’ of cash to Australian party HQ, inquiry hears
- Huang was in February stripped of his Australian residency and barred from returning to the country after his Communist Party ties came under scrutiny
- He had been at the centre of several political interference concerns, having donated millions to Australia’s two main political parties
China-Australia relations
