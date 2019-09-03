A young protester helps his girlfriend during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s top diplomat offers support to Hong Kong protesters, wants ‘rights and freedoms upheld’
- Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s comments risk further straining relations with Beijing, after the arrest of Chinese-Australian author Yang Hengjun on suspicion of espionage
- Hong Kong is home to about 100,000 Australian expats and Australia’s biggest commercial presence in Asia, with some 600 businesses
