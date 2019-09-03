Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A young protester helps his girlfriend during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Australia’s top diplomat offers support to Hong Kong protesters, wants ‘rights and freedoms upheld’

  • Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s comments risk further straining relations with Beijing, after the arrest of Chinese-Australian author Yang Hengjun on suspicion of espionage
  • Hong Kong is home to about 100,000 Australian expats and Australia’s biggest commercial presence in Asia, with some 600 businesses
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 2:16pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A young protester helps his girlfriend during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.