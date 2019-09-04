Ambulances park on a the highway near tourist bus crash in the Mamaku Ranges near Rotorua, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Six Chinese tourists feared dead after bus crash in New Zealand
- Official from Chinese embassy said they understand the bus was carrying the driver, a tour guide and 23 tourists, most of them from the Sichuan province
- Six tourists have died and a number more have been injured but further details have not yet been confirmed
