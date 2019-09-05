Channels

China’s increasing military might and presence across the Asia-Pacific has concerned Australia’s intelligence operatives and politicians. Photo: Handout
Australasia

Australia’s outgoing spy chief says foreign interference is ‘existential threat’ but avoids mentioning China

  • China’s increasing military might and presence across the Asia-Pacific has concerned Australia’s intelligence operatives and politicians
  • Political rhetoric around actual or perceived Chinese influence in Australia has escalated in recent months
The Guardian  

Updated: 11:26am, 5 Sep, 2019

China’s increasing military might and presence across the Asia-Pacific has concerned Australia’s intelligence operatives and politicians. Photo: Handout
Australian National University was among the seven universities assessed in the report. Photo: Facebook
Geopolitics

Over-reliance on Chinese students a ‘multibillion-dollar gamble’ for Australian universities: report

  • Many top universities have ‘extraordinary levels’ of exposure to the Chinese market, according to the Sydney-based Centre for Independent Studies
  • Chinese students made up 11 per cent of all students in Australia in 2017, compared with 2 and 6 per cent in the US and Britain respectively, the report said
John Power  

Updated: 12:14pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Australian National University was among the seven universities assessed in the report. Photo: Facebook
