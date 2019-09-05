China’s increasing military might and presence across the Asia-Pacific has concerned Australia’s intelligence operatives and politicians. Photo: Handout
Australia’s outgoing spy chief says foreign interference is ‘existential threat’ but avoids mentioning China
- China’s increasing military might and presence across the Asia-Pacific has concerned Australia’s intelligence operatives and politicians
- Political rhetoric around actual or perceived Chinese influence in Australia has escalated in recent months
Australian National University was among the seven universities assessed in the report. Photo: Facebook
Over-reliance on Chinese students a ‘multibillion-dollar gamble’ for Australian universities: report
- Many top universities have ‘extraordinary levels’ of exposure to the Chinese market, according to the Sydney-based Centre for Independent Studies
- Chinese students made up 11 per cent of all students in Australia in 2017, compared with 2 and 6 per cent in the US and Britain respectively, the report said
