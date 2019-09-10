National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand politician Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit and interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts
- Nationals leader has been condemned at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ after praising the Communist Party
- He also met with Politburo member Guo Shengkun, who one critic described as the ‘leader in charge of China’s secret police’
Topic | New Zealand
