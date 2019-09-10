Channels

A firefighter battles the flames during a large bush fire in northern New South Wales on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Australasia

1,000 firefighters battle massive bush fires raging in eastern Australia

  • More than 130 fires are raging in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, fuelled by strong winds and a prolonged drought
  • Firefighters worked through the night into Tuesday to save homes from the flames, supported by water-bombing aircraft
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:20pm, 10 Sep, 2019

A firefighter battles the flames during a large bush fire in northern New South Wales on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Firefighters extinguish a large bush fire in northern New South Wales. Photo: dpa
Australasia

Australian firefighters battle 100 blazes and it’s not summer yet

  • The fires in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, many out of control, have destroyed at least 20 properties
  • The spring fire conditions offer a sobering warning about the potential danger in coming months
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:08pm, 8 Sep, 2019

Firefighters extinguish a large bush fire in northern New South Wales. Photo: dpa
