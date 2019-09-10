A firefighter battles the flames during a large bush fire in northern New South Wales on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
1,000 firefighters battle massive bush fires raging in eastern Australia
- More than 130 fires are raging in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, fuelled by strong winds and a prolonged drought
- Firefighters worked through the night into Tuesday to save homes from the flames, supported by water-bombing aircraft
Australian firefighters battle 100 blazes and it’s not summer yet
- The fires in the states of Queensland and New South Wales, many out of control, have destroyed at least 20 properties
- The spring fire conditions offer a sobering warning about the potential danger in coming months
Firefighters extinguish a large bush fire in northern New South Wales. Photo: dpa