Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gladys Liu is a member of the governing Liberal Party and the first Chinese-born Australian MP. Photo: Handout
Australasia

Gladys Liu, Hong Kong-born Australian MP, under pressure to explain links to Chinese foreign influence groups

  • Liu said she could not recall if she was a member of the China Overseas Exchange Association
  • Opposition Labor Party demands Liu demonstrate she is a ‘fit and proper person to be in the Australian parliament’
Topic |   China-Australia relations
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:06pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gladys Liu is a member of the governing Liberal Party and the first Chinese-born Australian MP. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Australasia

New Zealand MP Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit, interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts

  • Leader of the opposition National Party has been criticised at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ in praising the Communist Party
  • He met Politburo member Guo Shengkun, whose current responsibilities include law order
Topic |   New Zealand
SCMP

John Power  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 5:26pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.