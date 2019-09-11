Gladys Liu is a member of the governing Liberal Party and the first Chinese-born Australian MP. Photo: Handout
Gladys Liu, Hong Kong-born Australian MP, under pressure to explain links to Chinese foreign influence groups
- Liu said she could not recall if she was a member of the China Overseas Exchange Association
- Opposition Labor Party demands Liu demonstrate she is a ‘fit and proper person to be in the Australian parliament’
Topic | China-Australia relations
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand MP Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit, interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts
- Leader of the opposition National Party has been criticised at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ in praising the Communist Party
- He met Politburo member Guo Shengkun, whose current responsibilities include law order
Topic | New Zealand
