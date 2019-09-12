Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia’s parliament. Photo: AP
Gladys Liu scandal: Australian PM condemns ‘grubby smear’ against MP with links to China’s ‘propaganda arm’
- Hong Kong-born MP was listed as a member of China Overseas Exchange Association and refused to criticise Communist Party in recent interview
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, said the criticism was ‘an insult to every single Chinese-Australian in this country’
Topic | China-Australia relations
Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia’s parliament. Photo: AP
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand MP Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit, interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts
- Leader of the opposition National Party has been criticised at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ in praising the Communist Party
- He met Politburo member Guo Shengkun, whose current responsibilities include law order
Topic | New Zealand
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald