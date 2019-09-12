An Air New Zealand Boeing Dreamliner 787 at Auckland Airport. Photo: Reuters
Air New Zealand faces backlash over ‘cultural appropriation’ after trying to trademark Maori greeting
- Maori Council said it would take the airline to court if it goes ahead with the trademark move, and called the application ‘an insult to New Zealanders’
- Air New Zealand said the trademark application was about protecting the company’s logo, and they had ‘huge respect’ for the Maori language
Topic | New Zealand
An Air New Zealand Boeing Dreamliner 787 at Auckland Airport. Photo: Reuters
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand MP Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit, interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts
- Leader of the opposition National Party has been criticised at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ in praising the Communist Party
- He met Politburo member Guo Shengkun, whose current responsibilities include law order
Topic | New Zealand
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald