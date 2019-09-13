Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The tiny Marshall Islands is home to 75,000 people. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Marshall Islands on mission to create its own cryptocurrency to reduce reliance on US dollar

  • ‘With the blockchain technology in place, we thought this was an opportune time to establish our own legal tender’, a minister said
Topic |   Blockchain
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:00am, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The tiny Marshall Islands is home to 75,000 people. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
Society

Forget bitcoin, this Singapore firm is using blockchain tech to build a smart city

  • Limestone Network’s first project is a 100-hectare mixed-use development in Phnom Penh, involving homes, offices, malls and schools
  • The start-up eventually looks to change the face of Southeast Asia, a region facing challenges such as rapid urbanisation, pollution and traffic congestion
Topic |   Singapore
Toh Ee Ming

Toh Ee Ming  

Updated: 8:59am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.