The tiny Marshall Islands is home to 75,000 people. Photo: AFP
Marshall Islands on mission to create its own cryptocurrency to reduce reliance on US dollar
- ‘With the blockchain technology in place, we thought this was an opportune time to establish our own legal tender’, a minister said
Topic | Blockchain
Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
Forget bitcoin, this Singapore firm is using blockchain tech to build a smart city
- Limestone Network’s first project is a 100-hectare mixed-use development in Phnom Penh, involving homes, offices, malls and schools
- The start-up eventually looks to change the face of Southeast Asia, a region facing challenges such as rapid urbanisation, pollution and traffic congestion
Topic | Singapore
