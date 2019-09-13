Channels

Liberal MP Gladys Liu reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australasia

Australian MP Gladys Liu accused of failing to declare US$30,000 donation as scandal over Chinese links grows

  • Hong Kong-born politician is under fire for failing to disclose her membership of Chinese government-linked associations
  • Accusations have sparked debate over challenges facing Chinese-Australians amid ‘hyper-anxiety’ over China
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 8:04am, 13 Sep, 2019

Liberal MP Gladys Liu reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament. Photo: AP
Australasia

Gladys Liu scandal: Australian PM condemns ‘grubby smear’ against MP with links to China’s ‘propaganda arm’

  • Hong Kong-born MP was listed as a member of China Overseas Exchange Association and refused to criticise Communist Party in recent interview
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, said the criticism was ‘an insult to every single Chinese-Australian in this country’
Topic |   China-Australia relations
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:58pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament. Photo: AP
