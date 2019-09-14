Emotional support clowns are typically used to help children. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand man Joshua Jack feared he might be fired, so he brought an emotional support clown to work
- During the meeting, the clown made balloon animals and mimed crying expressions as Jack went over termination paperwork
- Emotional support clowns are typically used in situations with children, and have been sent to refugee camps and conflict zones
Topic | New Zealand
