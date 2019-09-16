Channels

Australia has in recent years intensified efforts to address China’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering. Photo: Handout
Australasia

Australian government reportedly concealed Chinese hack on parliament and political parties out of economic concern

  • China’s Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any sort of hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace
  • Australia has in recent years intensified efforts to address China’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:33pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament. Photo: AP
Australasia

Gladys Liu scandal: Australian PM condemns ‘grubby smear’ against MP with links to China’s ‘propaganda arm’

  • Hong Kong-born MP was listed as a member of China Overseas Exchange Association and refused to criticise Communist Party in recent interview
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, said the criticism was ‘an insult to every single Chinese-Australian in this country’
Topic |   China-Australia relations
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:58pm, 12 Sep, 2019

