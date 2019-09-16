Australia has in recent years intensified efforts to address China’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering. Photo: Handout
Australian government reportedly concealed Chinese hack on parliament and political parties out of economic concern
- China’s Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any sort of hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace
- Australia has in recent years intensified efforts to address China’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering
Topic | China-Australia relations
Australia has in recent years intensified efforts to address China’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering. Photo: Handout
Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament. Photo: AP
Gladys Liu scandal: Australian PM condemns ‘grubby smear’ against MP with links to China’s ‘propaganda arm’
- Hong Kong-born MP was listed as a member of China Overseas Exchange Association and refused to criticise Communist Party in recent interview
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison, however, said the criticism was ‘an insult to every single Chinese-Australian in this country’
Topic | China-Australia relations
Gladys Liu, the first Chinese-born lawmaker to be elected to Australia's Parliament. Photo: AP