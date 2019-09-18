Australia relies heavily on foreign investment. However, investment that from China fell 36 per cent last year to A$8.2 billion and is likely to fall further this year as capital controls remain tight and the Chinese economy slows. Photo: Handout
Chinese investment in Australia faces litmus test with two new deals
- Beijing-backed Mengniu Dairy on Monday made an offer to buy Bellamy’s, Australia’s top maker of milk formula
- In the second deal, more than one Chinese party is expected to consider buying an engineering services business from Lendlease Group
Topic | Australia
Canberra has in recent years intensified efforts to address Beijing’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering. Photo: Handout
Australian government reportedly concealed Chinese hack on parliament and political parties out of economic concern
- China’s Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any sort of hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace
Topic | China-Australia relations
