Australia relies heavily on foreign investment. However, investment that from China fell 36 per cent last year to A$8.2 billion and is likely to fall further this year as capital controls remain tight and the Chinese economy slows. Photo: Handout
Australasia

Chinese investment in Australia faces litmus test with two new deals

  • Beijing-backed Mengniu Dairy on Monday made an offer to buy Bellamy’s, Australia’s top maker of milk formula
  • In the second deal, more than one Chinese party is expected to consider buying an engineering services business from Lendlease Group
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:24pm, 18 Sep, 2019

Canberra has in recent years intensified efforts to address Beijing’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering. Photo: Handout
Australasia

Australian government reportedly concealed Chinese hack on parliament and political parties out of economic concern

  • China’s Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any sort of hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace
  • Canberra has in recent years intensified efforts to address Beijing’s growing influence in Australia, policies that have led to trade with China suffering
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:42pm, 16 Sep, 2019

