Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Australasia

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo pulled US$34 million out of Australia after being stripped of residency

  • Property tycoon’s assets frozen as authorities pursue him over massive tax bill
  • Huang has been at centre of series of political interference concerns, having donated millions to Australia’s two main political parties
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 1:59am, 19 Sep, 2019



Australasia

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo offered to deliver ‘big bag’ of cash to Australian party HQ, inquiry hears

  • Huang was in February stripped of his Australian residency and barred from returning to the country after his Communist Party ties came under scrutiny
  • He had been at the centre of several political interference concerns, having donated millions to Australia’s two main political parties
Topic |   China-Australia relations
SCMP

The Guardian  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 10:43pm, 2 Sep, 2019


