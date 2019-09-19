Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their meeting on September 19, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS
Australasia

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern gets Japan and China confused during official visit

  • Ardern is in Japan to discuss trade and tourism with the prime minister Shinzo Abe. She will also watch an All Blacks game at the Rugby World Cup
  • A report released by the Asia New Zealand Foundation questioned whether the relationship with Japan had been allowed to ‘drift’ with more attention being paid to China
Topic |   New Zealand
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:33pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their meeting on September 19, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS
READ FULL ARTICLE
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Australasia

New Zealand MP Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit, interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts

  • Leader of the opposition National Party has been criticised at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ in praising the Communist Party
  • He met Politburo member Guo Shengkun, whose current responsibilities include law order
Topic |   New Zealand
SCMP

John Power  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 5:26pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.