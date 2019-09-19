New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their meeting on September 19, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via REUTERS
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern gets Japan and China confused during official visit
- Ardern is in Japan to discuss trade and tourism with the prime minister Shinzo Abe. She will also watch an All Blacks game at the Rugby World Cup
- A report released by the Asia New Zealand Foundation questioned whether the relationship with Japan had been allowed to ‘drift’ with more attention being paid to China
Topic | New Zealand
National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand MP Simon Bridges defends Beijing visit, interview with Chinese state media as criticism mounts
- Leader of the opposition National Party has been criticised at home for ‘looking overly sycophantic’ in praising the Communist Party
- He met Politburo member Guo Shengkun, whose current responsibilities include law order
