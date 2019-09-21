Channels

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Australasia

Scott Morrison supports US push against China as Donald Trump touts ‘unbreakable bond’ with Australia

  • Australian prime minister wants level playing field, says Beijing can’t have ‘special rules’
  • Rare event is second state visit under Trump and first for an Australian premier to Washington since John Howard in 2006
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:24am, 21 Sep, 2019


"A wide and growing gap has developed between Washington and Canberra over China," warns one expert. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

US and Australia grow apart on China, behind the smiles and handshakes

  • Donald Trump is laying out the welcome mat for Australian PM Scott Morrison’s first official trip, as the allies talk up the strength of their 1951 defence pact
  • But experts say Canberra has not bought in to Washington’s labelling of Beijing as a rival and military threat, and is feeling the trade war’s effects
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Sep, 2019


