Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Scott Morrison supports US push against China as Donald Trump touts ‘unbreakable bond’ with Australia
- Australian prime minister wants level playing field, says Beijing can’t have ‘special rules’
- Rare event is second state visit under Trump and first for an Australian premier to Washington since John Howard in 2006
Topic | US-China trade war
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) speaks with US President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
“A wide and growing gap has developed between Washington and Canberra over China,” warns one expert. Photo: Shutterstock
US and Australia grow apart on China, behind the smiles and handshakes
- Donald Trump is laying out the welcome mat for Australian PM Scott Morrison’s first official trip, as the allies talk up the strength of their 1951 defence pact
- But experts say Canberra has not bought in to Washington’s labelling of Beijing as a rival and military threat, and is feeling the trade war’s effects
Topic | Australia
“A wide and growing gap has developed between Washington and Canberra over China,” warns one expert. Photo: Shutterstock