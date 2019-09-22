Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Grammy Award-winner was announced as the headline act for the Melbourne Cup earlier this month and was due to sing two songs from her latest hit album ‘Lover’. File photo: AP
Australasia

Why pop superstar Taylor Swift cancelled Melbourne Cup gig in Australia

  • Racing organisers blamed ‘changes to her Asian promo schedule’ for singer’s withdrawal
  • But animal rights activists took credit after a campaign to highlight cruelty to racehorses
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:58am, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Grammy Award-winner was announced as the headline act for the Melbourne Cup earlier this month and was due to sing two songs from her latest hit album ‘Lover’. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.