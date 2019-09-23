Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout
Chinese tourists and students are turning away from Australia as trade war takes toll
- Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years
- Australia has mostly benefited from the US-China trade dispute: Beijing’s stimulus to offset weaker shipments has boosted demand for its commodities and the lower Australian dollar is making firms more competitive
Topic | Chinese tourists
Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout