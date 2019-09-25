Channels

Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Australasia

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo set up complicated businesses to hinder creditors, Australian authorities say in US$104 million tax case

  • Tax office accuses Huang of restructuring affairs to distance himself from his Australian business empire and ‘grossly understating’ his income
  • Notices sent to major casinos in bid to claw back money held on tycoon’s behalf
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian  

Updated: 5:16am, 25 Sep, 2019

Australasia

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo pulled US$34 million out of Australia after being stripped of residency

  • Property tycoon’s assets frozen as authorities pursue him over massive tax bill
  • Huang has been at centre of series of political interference concerns, having donated millions to Australia’s two main political parties
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian  

Updated: 10:24pm, 19 Sep, 2019

