Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo set up complicated businesses to hinder creditors, Australian authorities say in US$104 million tax case
- Tax office accuses Huang of restructuring affairs to distance himself from his Australian business empire and ‘grossly understating’ his income
- Notices sent to major casinos in bid to claw back money held on tycoon’s behalf
Topic | Australia
Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo pulled US$34 million out of Australia after being stripped of residency
- Property tycoon’s assets frozen as authorities pursue him over massive tax bill
- Huang has been at centre of series of political interference concerns, having donated millions to Australia’s two main political parties
Topic | Australia
Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC