Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. File photo: AFP
Australasia

Marshall Islands says it will maintain ties with Taiwan, citing ‘concern’ over China’s influence in region

  • President Hilda Heine said Beijing’s attempts to expand its territory and footprint in the region ‘should be of great concern to democratic countries’
  • The Marshall Islands’ move comes as neighbouring Solomon Islands and Kiribati earlier this month decided to switch ties in favour of China
Topic |   Pacific nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:00am, 26 Sep, 2019

South Tarawa in Kiribati was home to a Chinese space tracking station until 2003. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Could ties with Kiribati be a boost to China’s space ambitions?

  • When the island nation switched recognition to Taipei in 2003, Beijing packed up its first overseas tracking station on South Tarawa
Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:41pm, 21 Sep, 2019

