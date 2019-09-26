Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine. File photo: AFP
Marshall Islands says it will maintain ties with Taiwan, citing ‘concern’ over China’s influence in region
- President Hilda Heine said Beijing’s attempts to expand its territory and footprint in the region ‘should be of great concern to democratic countries’
- The Marshall Islands’ move comes as neighbouring Solomon Islands and Kiribati earlier this month decided to switch ties in favour of China
Topic | Pacific nations
South Tarawa in Kiribati was home to a Chinese space tracking station until 2003. Photo: AFP
Could ties with Kiribati be a boost to China’s space ambitions?
- When the island nation switched recognition to Taipei in 2003, Beijing packed up its first overseas tracking station on South Tarawa
Topic | Space
