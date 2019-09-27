Wally Conron came up with the labradoodle while searching for the perfect guide dog for a woman who needed an animal that did not shed given her husband’s allergies. Photo: Shutterstock
Labradoodle creator Wally Conron says making ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ is his life’s regret
- Australian behind popular Labrador retriever-poodle mix says it sparked ‘mania’ of irresponsible breeding, which came with health problems for dogs
- His comments prompted debate over the beloved hybrids as well as the pursuit of new canine combinations
Following an outbreak of leptospira hebdomadis, dog owners are being advised to prevent their dogs drinking from streams and watercourses. Photo: Alamy
Hong Kong dog owners warned to be vigilant around water after new disease strain discovered
- A rise in the number of dogs dying from leptospirosis has been blamed on a strain new to Hong Kong
- Vets advise owners to keep dogs on a leash around watercourses to prevent them from playing in or drinking potentially tainted water
