SCMP
Wally Conron came up with the labradoodle while searching for the perfect guide dog for a woman who needed an animal that did not shed given her husband’s allergies. Photo: Shutterstock
Australasia

Labradoodle creator Wally Conron says making ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ is his life’s regret

  • Australian behind popular Labrador retriever-poodle mix says it sparked ‘mania’ of irresponsible breeding, which came with health problems for dogs
  • His comments prompted debate over the beloved hybrids as well as the pursuit of new canine combinations
Topic |   Animals
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:56am, 27 Sep, 2019

Following an outbreak of leptospira hebdomadis, dog owners are being advised to prevent their dogs drinking from streams and watercourses. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

Hong Kong dog owners warned to be vigilant around water after new disease strain discovered

  • A rise in the number of dogs dying from leptospirosis has been blamed on a strain new to Hong Kong
  • Vets advise owners to keep dogs on a leash around watercourses to prevent them from playing in or drinking potentially tainted water
Topic |   Health and wellness
Kylie Knott

Kylie Knott  

Updated: 9:21pm, 13 Sep, 2019

