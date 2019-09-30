People look out over Sydney's skyline on a hazy day. Photo: AFP
Migrants in Australia left thousands of dollars out of pocket by loophole in legal protection
- Legislation designed to protect the employees of companies which go bankrupt only extends to the country’s citizens and permanent residents
- Which means that more than 900,000 of the most vulnerable workers are excluded, leaving them at significant risk of exploitation
Topic | Australia
Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout
Chinese tourists and students are turning away from Australia as trade war takes toll
- Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years
- Australia has mostly benefited from the US-China trade dispute: Beijing’s stimulus to offset weaker shipments has boosted demand for its commodities and the lower Australian dollar is making firms more competitive
Topic | Chinese tourists
