Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye at a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Canberra. Photo: Xinhua
Australasia

Chinese envoy stresses Beijing’s role in Australia’s prosperity amid interference fears

  • Ambassador Cheng Jingye, in a front-page interview published in The Australian, said Canberra and Beijing should ‘handle differences in the proper way’
  • But the article, which also included Cheng’s comments on Uygurs in Xinjiang, drew criticism from several journalists with an analyst saying it was unlikely to be viewed positively by Australians
Topic |   China-Australia relations
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 3:32pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye at a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Canberra. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout
Australasia

Chinese tourists and students are turning away from Australia as trade war takes toll

  • Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years
  • Australia has mostly benefited from the US-China trade dispute: Beijing’s stimulus to offset weaker shipments has boosted demand for its commodities and the lower Australian dollar is making firms more competitive
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:50pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.