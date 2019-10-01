Chinese ambassador Cheng Jingye at a reception to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Canberra. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese envoy stresses Beijing’s role in Australia’s prosperity amid interference fears
- Ambassador Cheng Jingye, in a front-page interview published in The Australian, said Canberra and Beijing should ‘handle differences in the proper way’
- But the article, which also included Cheng’s comments on Uygurs in Xinjiang, drew criticism from several journalists with an analyst saying it was unlikely to be viewed positively by Australians
Topic | China-Australia relations
Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years. Photo: Handout
Chinese tourists and students are turning away from Australia as trade war takes toll
- Analysts suggest that if the slowdown in Chinese students and visitors is prolonged, it could cost Australia’s economy US$543 million over the next two years
- Australia has mostly benefited from the US-China trade dispute: Beijing’s stimulus to offset weaker shipments has boosted demand for its commodities and the lower Australian dollar is making firms more competitive
Topic | Chinese tourists
