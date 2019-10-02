Australian PM denies being pressured by Trump over Russian interference probe
- Scott Morrison said Australia had already committed to helping the US Justice Department and he could not recall ‘favour’ being used during the call
- It was reported earlier that Trump had asked Morrison to help probe the origins of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016
Scott Morrison said Australia had already committed to helping the US Justice Department when the inquiry was announced in May, and he could not recall “favour” being used during the call with Trump early in September.
“It was a very brief conversation, and it was not one that I would characterise as being ladled with pressure,” Morrison told Sky News in his first comments on the call, which was first reported by The New York Times this week.
“The president contacted me and asked for a point of contact between the Australian government and the US Attorney, which I was happy to do on the basis that it was something we had already committed to do,” Morrison said.
“So it was a fairly uneventful conversation.”
The New York Times reported that in the phone call, Trump asked Morrison to assist US Attorney General William Barr with the US Justice Department probe into the origins of what became Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016.
Trump hoped the Justice Department probe would discredit Mueller’s now-closed investigation, the Times reported.
Morrison said the US was Australia’s most significant ally and they shared a lot of information, and it would have been quite extraordinary to deny the request.
He said Australia was not the subject of the US investigation or a party to it, and while assisting the inquiry the government would not do anything contrary to the national interest.
Asked if Australia would provide diplomatic cables to the US investigation, Morrison did not provide a direct answer and said he was not aware of any such requests.
“It would be a very unusual thing to do, and Australia would never do anything that would prejudice our national interest,” he said.
Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was triggered in part by former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.
In 2016, Downer, then Australia’s top diplomat in Britain, was allegedly told by George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide, that Russia had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
Details of the conversation, which Papadopoulos denies, were passed to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Morrison said there was no Australian inquiry into the meeting between Downer and Papadopoulos and nor had it been asked to hold one, saying Downer had nothing to address.
“Australia’s conduct here is not in question,” he said.
Donald Trump asked Australian PM Scott Morrison to help investigate Robert Mueller. And he said yes
- An Australian government spokesperson confirmed Trump asked Morrison to investigate issues raised in the special prosecutor’s probe
- ‘The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the president,’ the official said
US President Donald Trump asked Australia to “assist” in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his time in office, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting on Tuesday he agreed to help.
The official said Australia “has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation”.
“The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the president,” the official said.
Mueller’s probe concluded in March and led to the conviction of several of Trump’s top aides for obstruction and lying to investigators. But ahead of the 2020 election Trump has painted the probe and its findings as a “deep state” conspiracy, pointing to conservative media reports as evidence and urging the Justice Department to launch counter-investigations.
The New York Times, which first reported Trump’s Australian request, said the White House had restricted access to the transcript of the Trump-Morrison call, in a similar way to its handling of Trump’s recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Several other calls and meetings between Trump and foreign leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin are now under scrutiny.
Separately, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General Bill Barr has had multiple contacts with officials and spies in Australia, Britain and Italy in a bid to investigate Mueller and US intelligence findings.
At Trump’s encouragement, Barr’s Justice Department is examining the roots of the Mueller probe, including the evidence that led the CIA, FBI and other intelligence agencies to declare that Russia did in fact interfere in 2016 to boost Trump.
Australia and Britain were both important because the original FBI Russia meddling probe was launched in July 2016 after the bureau received a tip from an Australian diplomat in Britain about a meeting between people tied to Russian intelligence and a Trump campaign official.
In a May letter to Barr and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – cited by Australian media on Tuesday – the country’s ambassador in Washington also offered to help.
Morrison recently enjoyed a state visit to Washington and his close ties to Trump had already been facing scrutiny at home.
“It was risky for the Morrison government to get so cosy with Trump when almost no other government has done so,” said Emma Shortis of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.
“I think this development shows just how risky that is – Trump will come calling for favours, embroil you in controversy, and put relationships at risk.”
In a statement, the Justice Department defended contacts abroad and said Trump and Barr’s roles were to help investigator John Durham make contacts.
“Mr Durham is gathering information from numerous sources, including a number of foreign countries,” said Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec.
“At Attorney General Barr’s request, the president has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the attorney general and Mr. Durham to appropriate officials.”