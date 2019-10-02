“The president contacted me and asked for a point of contact between the Australian government and the US Attorney, which I was happy to do on the basis that it was something we had already committed to do,” Morrison said.

The New York Times reported that in the phone call, Trump asked Morrison to assist US Attorney General William Barr with the US Justice Department probe into the origins of what became Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016.

Trump hoped the Justice Department probe would discredit Mueller’s now-closed investigation, the Times reported.

United States Morrison said he and Trump also discussed Morrison’s then-upcoming visit to the, later in September.

Morrison said the US was Australia’s most significant ally and they shared a lot of information, and it would have been quite extraordinary to deny the request.

He said Australia was not the subject of the US investigation or a party to it, and while assisting the inquiry the government would not do anything contrary to the national interest.

Asked if Australia would provide diplomatic cables to the US investigation, Morrison did not provide a direct answer and said he was not aware of any such requests.

“It would be a very unusual thing to do, and Australia would never do anything that would prejudice our national interest,” he said.

Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was triggered in part by former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.

In 2016, Downer, then Australia’s top diplomat in Britain, was allegedly told by George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide, that Russia had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Details of the conversation, which Papadopoulos denies, were passed to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Morrison said there was no Australian inquiry into the meeting between Downer and Papadopoulos and nor had it been asked to hold one, saying Downer had nothing to address.