Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Bloomberg
Australasia

Australia’s Scott Morrison backs revived Quad grouping with US, Japan and India as counter to China

  • Scott Morrison said the grouping, which includes Australia, Japan, India and the US, is ‘a key forum for exchanging views on challenges facing the region’
  • Australia and the US have been concerned China may be looking to establish a base in the South Pacific that would extend its military reach toward the Americas
Topic |   Australia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:15am, 4 Oct, 2019

