Paul Petersen would allegedly pay for women to travel to the US days or months before giving birth and live in a home that he owned until delivering. Photo: AP
US politician accused of running adoption scam trafficking pregnant women from Marshall Islands
- Charges span about three years and involve some 75 adoptions. Investigators also found eight pregnant women from the Marshall Islands in raids
- Paul Petersen would allegedly pay for women to travel to the US days or months before giving birth and live in a home that he owned until delivering
Topic | Pacific nations
Paul Petersen would allegedly pay for women to travel to the US days or months before giving birth and live in a home that he owned until delivering. Photo: AP