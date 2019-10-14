Penny Wong, the shadow minister for foreign affairs. Photo: EPA
Australian PM Scott Morrison slammed for ‘doing Beijing’s work for it’ and mishandling China ties
- Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong accused Scott Morrison of hewing too closely to US President Donald Trump in declaring China a developed country
- She also accused Morrison of echoing Beijing’s propaganda when he dismissed questions about a government MP’s links to the Communist Party as racist
