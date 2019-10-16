Channels

Rachelle Bergeron, the acting attorney general in the Micronesian state of Yap. Photo: Yap State Government via AP
Australasia

US lawyer in Micronesia shot to death while walking her dog

  • Rachelle Bergeron, who moved to the Pacific nation in 2015 to be an attorney general, was about to celebrate her first-year anniversary with her husband
  • The shooting has shocked residents of the Micronesian state of Yap, which is home to 11,000 people
Topic |   Crime
SCMP

Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:29am, 16 Oct, 2019

Paul Petersen would allegedly pay for women to travel to the US days or months before giving birth and live in a home that he owned until delivering. Photo: AP
Australasia

US politician accused of running adoption scam trafficking pregnant women from Marshall Islands

  • Charges span about three years and involve some 75 adoptions. Investigators also found eight pregnant women from the Marshall Islands in raids
  • Paul Petersen would allegedly pay for women to travel to the US days or months before giving birth and live in a home that he owned until delivering
Topic |   Pacific nations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Oct, 2019

