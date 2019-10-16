Pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstrators in front of Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: EPA
Australia’s trade deal with Hong Kong ‘supports unique identity and status’, minister says
- Australia’s bilateral agreement with Hong Kong largely modernises and codifies existing trade and market access arrangements
- Australia wants trade deals with Hong Kong, Indonesia and Peru to take effect in 2020
Topic | Trade
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move
- The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
- Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
Topic | Hong Kong protests
