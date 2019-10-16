Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstrators in front of Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Australia’s trade deal with Hong Kong ‘supports unique identity and status’, minister says

  • Australia’s bilateral agreement with Hong Kong largely modernises and codifies existing trade and market access arrangements
  • Australia wants trade deals with Hong Kong, Indonesia and Peru to take effect in 2020
Topic |   Trade
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:47pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstrators in front of Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong

US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move

  • The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
  • Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:24pm, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.