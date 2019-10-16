The vote in PNG’s autonomous region of Bougainville, formerly the site of a bloody civil conflict, will run from November 23 to December 7, and could trigger separation negotiations to create a new nation. Photo: AFP
US and allies sideline China in PNG’s Bougainville by helping fund independence vote
- The vote in PNG’s autonomous region of Bougainville, formerly the site of a bloody civil conflict, will run from November 23 to December 7
- The US – along with Australia, New Zealand and Japan – helped plug a funding shortfall of US$2 million
Topic | Pacific nations
The vote in PNG’s autonomous region of Bougainville, formerly the site of a bloody civil conflict, will run from November 23 to December 7, and could trigger separation negotiations to create a new nation. Photo: AFP