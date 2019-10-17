Field archaeologists work on the excavation of a late 18th to mid 19th century cemetery under St James Gardens near Euston railway station in London in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Explorer Matthew Flinders, who put Australia on the map, to be reburied in British home village
- His remains were found in London in January, during excavation for the HS2 high-speed rail project
- Royal Navy captain circumnavigated Australia in 1802-1803, proving it was a continent
Topic | Australia
Field archaeologists work on the excavation of a late 18th to mid 19th century cemetery under St James Gardens near Euston railway station in London in November 2018. Photo: AFP