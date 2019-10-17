Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Field archaeologists work on the excavation of a late 18th to mid 19th century cemetery under St James Gardens near Euston railway station in London in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Explorer Matthew Flinders, who put Australia on the map, to be reburied in British home village

  • His remains were found in London in January, during excavation for the HS2 high-speed rail project
  • Royal Navy captain circumnavigated Australia in 1802-1803, proving it was a continent
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:48am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Field archaeologists work on the excavation of a late 18th to mid 19th century cemetery under St James Gardens near Euston railway station in London in November 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.