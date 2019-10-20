Channels

An image of a stuffed Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine. File photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia reports eight sightings of long-extinct Tasmanian tigers

  • Thylacines were found on the island of Tasmania, an island state off Australia’s south coast, until they were hunted to extinction
  • But a government document says several people have reported seeing them in the last three years
USA TODAY  

Updated: 2:00am, 20 Oct, 2019

Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain forms the northern end of the wild.
Leisure

Why are Chinese tourists following Xi Jinping to Australia? To hunt Tasmanian devils

Many visitors now skip Sydney and Melbourne for the former prison island of Tasmania – preferring to hunt forester kangaroos, spotted-tail quolls, echidna, wombats – and solitary, short-tempered ‘devil’ marsupials

Peter Neville-Hadley  

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Sep, 2019

