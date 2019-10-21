National and regional titles across Australia hit news-stands on Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out. Photo: EPA
Australian newspapers censor front pages in protest against crackdown on press freedom
- National and regional titles across the country hit news-stands on Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out
- The campaign was sparked by police raids earlier this year that were launched in response to stories that had proved embarrassing for the government
