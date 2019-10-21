Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, right, with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill in Beijing in April. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Chinese loans pose ‘clear risks’ to stability of Pacific nations, Australian think tank warns

  • In a new study, the influential Lowy Institute found that allegations China was engaging in ‘debt-trap’ diplomacy were overblown
  • But it warned that Pacific nations risk borrowing too much and leaving themselves dangerously exposed to demands from Beijing
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16am, 21 Oct, 2019

Samoan capital Apia will host the third China-Pacific Island Countries Economic Development Cooperation Forum, which begins on Sunday. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

China expected to ramp up South Pacific push at economic forum in Samoa

  • Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua will lead delegation at two-day summit that is expected to be attended by 400 officials and 200 businesspeople
  • Observers say it is Beijing’s latest effort to regain momentum in the region and will be closely watched in the US
Topic |   Pacific nations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 1:46pm, 20 Oct, 2019

