People protest against the treatment of race horses during The TAB Everest race day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Australia opens investigation into ‘industrial’ slaughter of racehorses
- A report by national broadcaster ABC found up to 4,000 horses ‘disappeared’ each year, their meat shipped abroad or turned into pet food
- But the country’s racing industry insists that less than 1 per cent of retired racehorses end up in an abattoir or knackery
Topic | Australia
National and regional titles across Australia hit news-stands on Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out. Photo: EPA
Australian newspapers censor front pages in protest against crackdown on press freedom
- National and regional titles across the country hit news-stands on Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out
- The campaign was sparked by police raids earlier this year that were launched in response to stories that had proved embarrassing for the government
