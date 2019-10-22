Channels

People protest against the treatment of race horses during The TAB Everest race day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Australia opens investigation into ‘industrial’ slaughter of racehorses

  • A report by national broadcaster ABC found up to 4,000 horses ‘disappeared’ each year, their meat shipped abroad or turned into pet food
  • But the country’s racing industry insists that less than 1 per cent of retired racehorses end up in an abattoir or knackery
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:46am, 22 Oct, 2019

National and regional titles across Australia hit news-stands on Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out. Photo: EPA
Australian newspapers censor front pages in protest against crackdown on press freedom

  • National and regional titles across the country hit news-stands on Monday with most of their front-page news stories blacked out
  • The campaign was sparked by police raids earlier this year that were launched in response to stories that had proved embarrassing for the government
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:08pm, 21 Oct, 2019

