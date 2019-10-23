Opposition politician Bill Shorten holds up a photograph of Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Chinese businessman Huang Xiangmo in Parliament House in Canberra in June 2017. Photo: AAP via AP
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo claims persecution by ‘dark forces of Australia’s deep state’
- Usually reclusive tycoon lashes out at politicians, agencies and media, calling tax office a ‘despicable tool’ for its pursuit of US$104 million tax bill
- Huang, a major political donor, has had his assets frozen and permanent residency cancelled over fears of foreign political interference
Topic | Australia
Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Chinese tycoon Huang Xiangmo ‘distanced himself from business empire’ to dodge Australia tax bill
- Tax office accuses Huang of restructuring affairs to distance himself from his Australian business empire and ‘grossly understating’ his income
- Notices sent to major casinos in bid to claw back money held on tycoon’s behalf
