Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Opposition politician Bill Shorten holds up a photograph of Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Chinese businessman Huang Xiangmo in Parliament House in Canberra in June 2017. Photo: AAP via AP
Australasia

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo claims persecution by ‘dark forces of Australia’s deep state’

  • Usually reclusive tycoon lashes out at politicians, agencies and media, calling tax office a ‘despicable tool’ for its pursuit of US$104 million tax bill
  • Huang, a major political donor, has had his assets frozen and permanent residency cancelled over fears of foreign political interference
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 7:44am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Opposition politician Bill Shorten holds up a photograph of Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Chinese businessman Huang Xiangmo in Parliament House in Canberra in June 2017. Photo: AAP via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
Australasia

Chinese tycoon Huang Xiangmo ‘distanced himself from business empire’ to dodge Australia tax bill

  • Tax office accuses Huang of restructuring affairs to distance himself from his Australian business empire and ‘grossly understating’ his income
  • Notices sent to major casinos in bid to claw back money held on tycoon’s behalf
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:34pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Chinese New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: ACPPRC
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.