Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo pictured outside the Sydney Opera House. Photo: Twitter
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo ordered to declare worldwide assets by Australian court over US$96 million unpaid tax bill
- Huang, a property developer who was exiled from Australia in December, is accused of ‘grossly understating’ his income over three years
- In response, he’s accused the tax office of being a ‘despicable tool for political persecution’ and part of a conspiracy of ‘unknown dark forces’
