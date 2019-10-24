Channels

Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo pictured outside the Sydney Opera House. Photo: Twitter
Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo ordered to declare worldwide assets by Australian court over US$96 million unpaid tax bill

  • Huang, a property developer who was exiled from Australia in December, is accused of ‘grossly understating’ his income over three years
  • In response, he’s accused the tax office of being a ‘despicable tool for political persecution’ and part of a conspiracy of ‘unknown dark forces’
The Guardian

Updated: 10:47am, 24 Oct, 2019

