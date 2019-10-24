Roger Uren pictured in 2014. Photo: Handout
Australia charges ex-official for security breach linked to probe into China’s political meddling
- Roger Uren was once considered for an ambassador position and is married to US citizen Sheri Yan, who was jailed in 2016 for bribing a UN official
- Security agents said sensitive documents were found in his home amid an investigation into Communist Party links to Australian politics
Topic | Australia
Roger Uren pictured in 2014. Photo: Handout
Port Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Handout
As Australia frets about Chinese influence, local officials tout Belt and Road Initiative
- The country’s isolated Northern Territory, long dependent on Asian neighbours for prosperity, is now laying out the welcome mat for Beijing’s global trade strategy
- But local governments keen on working with China are at odds with security concerns held by federal officials
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Port Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory. Photo: Handout