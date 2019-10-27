Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A photo of a younger Ivan Milat, an Australian serial killer who was jailed for murdering seven backpackers. Milat died on Sunday, age 74. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia’s notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dies in prison at 74

  • He murdered three German, two British, and two Australian backpackers after giving them rides while they were hitchhiking
  • His killings came to light when the mutilated corpses were found near Sydney in 1992 and 1993, but police believe he may have committed more murders
Topic |   Australia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:45am, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo of a younger Ivan Milat, an Australian serial killer who was jailed for murdering seven backpackers. Milat died on Sunday, age 74. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.