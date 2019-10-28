Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump with James Comey. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Ex-FBI chief James Comey says he will move to New Zealand if Trump wins in 2020

  • He joins a long line of prominent Americans to float the idea of emigrating to New Zealand as a way to escape Trump’s chaotic presidency
  • Immigration to New Zealand hit a record high in mid-2017 with many seeing the country as a refuge from the likes of Brexit
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 2:17pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump with James Comey. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
World

Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’

  • The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
Topic |   Islamic State
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:17pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.