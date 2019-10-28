Donald Trump with James Comey. Photo: EPA
Ex-FBI chief James Comey says he will move to New Zealand if Trump wins in 2020
- He joins a long line of prominent Americans to float the idea of emigrating to New Zealand as a way to escape Trump’s chaotic presidency
- Immigration to New Zealand hit a record high in mid-2017 with many seeing the country as a refuge from the likes of Brexit
The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces leaves Islamic State without an obvious leader. File photo: AP
Isis still a threat after Trump declared its leader Baghdadi ‘died like a dog’ and his followers were ‘frightened puppies’
- The extremist group has ambitions to rebuild, and it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond
